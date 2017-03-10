Sports

Overtime win for A’s on home court

March 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville A’s power forward, Slim Magee, takes the shot to score during the third quarter of Saturday’s (Mar. 4) game against the Windsor Express. After four quarters the game was tied at 88 forcing overtime. The A’s came out on top with a 98-95 win.

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s managed a 98-95 win over the Windsor Express on Saturday (Mar. 4) night but it took some overtime to get the job done.

It was a slow start for the squad who were trailing by as much as ten points in the first quarter.

They ended the quarter down by eight when Rick Bodiford managed to hit a long range shot to close the gap.

The  second quarter saw the A’s come out and quickly get down to business outscoring the Express 8-1 to start things off.

Rahlir Hollister-Jefferson contributed nine points in the quarter that shifted the Orangeville squad to a one point lead at with a 41-40 score at the half.

After the halftime break, both teams returned for a physically tough game.

The A’s quickly moved to an eight point lead but the Express fought back and managed to catch up and take back the lead late in the quarter.

Trailing by a single point to start the fourth quarter, the A’s managed to get back into the game and the team exchanged the lead going into the final minutes and with only 50 seconds remaining the O-ville squad had an eight point advantage.

That all changed when Windsor had several successful turnovers that tied the game at 88 when the buzzer sounded forcing the evening event into overtime.

Overtime proved to be a tough match with both sides matching each other’s baskets.

The A’s managed to get ahead and some good defensive posturing by the O-ville squad ended the game with a 98-95 win for the A’s.

After the weekend, the A’s have a 9-11 record and are in second place in the Central Conference of the NBLC.

The London Lightning continue to hang on to the number one spot in the

Conference taking only three losses after 21 games.

Windsor is in third place followed by Kitchener-Waterloo and Niagara.

The A’s will be in Niagara on March

8, and in Kitchener on March 11.

They will return to home court at the Athlete Institute on Sunday, March 12, to host the London Lightning.

The tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

LORD DUFFERIN IODE MEMBER Dori Ebel (left) presented Brian (centre) and Philomena Logel (right) with their 2016 Citizenship Award at a special ceremony in Orangeville on Feb. 28.

Brian and Philomena Logel recipients of IODE Citizenship Award

By Mike Pickford A local couple who were instrumental in welcoming Orangeville’s first refugee family to the community in 2015 have been honoured for their ...

Local housing “definitely a sellers’ market” with prices skyrocketing

By Mike Pickford “This is definitely a sellers’ market right now.” That’s the harsh truth facing prospective homeowners in Orangeville, with the housing market skyrocketing ...

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP CANDIDATE MAXIME BERNIER (MIDDLE) WAS IN ORANGEVILLE on Tuesday to discuss his ideas and platform with local residents. Setting up at MacMaster Buick GMC, Mr. Bernier took the time to explain why he feels he’s the right fit to replace former Prime Minister Stephen Harper as the head of the Tories. Above, Mr. Bernier poses for a photo with prominent local Conservative Derek Lawr (left) and MacMaster owner Danny Brackett (right).

Canada’s ‘Mad Max’ ramping up for Tory leadership vote

By Mike Pickford One of the frontrunners in the race to succeed former Prime Minister Stephen Harper as the permanent head of the Conservative Party ...

THE MAIN PROCESSING FACILITY on Tupling Farms in Melancthon was ravaged by fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire rips through Tupling Farms potato facility

By Michelle Janzen The main processing facility and offices of Tupling Farms, located in Melancthon, went up in flames shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. ...