Creative partners hilarious in Murder at the Talent Show

March 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Currently showing at the Orangeville Town Hall Opera House is Murder at the Talent Show performed by the Creative Partners cast of actors. It is on today and tomorrow, March 9 and 10: don’t miss this amazing, funny, theatrical production.

Everything about a Creative Partners on Stage (C.P.O.S.) production is extraordinary, different, powerful and a completely diverse take on theatre. There are sets, costumes (for sure!), characters, plot, humour, fine acting and surprises but all that comes second to the particular delivery of the show and the honesty of the delivery.

The Creative Partners are the product of a collaboration of Theatre Orangeville and Community Living Dufferin (CLD). Since 2008, Theatre Orangeville, under the leadership of artistic director David Nairn and CLD have worked to put together a program which offers educational and performance opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

And they really love performing!

Briefly, the plot, written by Elizabeth Glenday, who also directs the show, is an incident at a talent show, which should be a fun and exciting – right? – and the incident is the murder, so it seems, of a local celebrity.

His collapse on stage is a possible first hint that all is not well, but further investigation reveals even more evidence that a death has taken place and that foul play was to blame….

Of the 12 roles, Colleen, as the security guard, may be said to take the lead as she delves into the part of private eye, determined to get to the bottom of the situation and find out who did the murderous deed.

This is funny at the outset and the cast do justice to the jokes in the writing. Much of the humour is in the acts for the talent show, which continues – “the show must go on!” – in spite of the murder investigation. Eight of the actors are the various contestants, performing mimics of such luminaries as Celine Dion, Elvis, Candy Floss, Backstage Boys, Jeb and Shania Twain; there is a ventriloquist, a Baron and Baroness, a narrator, a Princess Annie and a drummer, each with his/her foibles and each coming into some sort of involvement with the roving security cum private eye dashing about to solve the crime.

We were invited to sit in on the tech rehearsal, which is always the first rehearsal on the main stage with all the lighting and sound effects coming into play – all the calls of “Oh sorry – I’ll get it next time!” Things falling that should be standing – standing when they are meant to fall. Coming and going, on and off cue; that first rehearsal is hard work.

A very quick word with Ms. Glenday, who has been writing and directing shows with the C.P.O.S. for a few years, to tell us that they have been rehearsing this play since late in September, which rehearsals are scheduled for only once a week.

Yet the magic of theatre is the falling into place all the issues that go astray because actors love what they do; theatre people are in love each with their specific part in any production and David Nairn, who was present at this rehearsal, called for a magnificent group hug, the like of which I have never seen.

Reading through the bios in the program to come, typical in the way of such publications for their revue of past performances, personal comments about hobbies or the like and some with dedications for this production, there were still profound differences in the wonderful simplicity of the telling – not child-like but straightforward and uncluttered. They all admit to loving drama and acting. Some also like photography (and may participate in Click Connect – the group of photographers among them – I went to an art show of their work last fall and brought one home – couldn’t leave it there: sun on the water but such a interesting approach); one cooks; another is “a rocking DJ”; they have jobs, volunteer, do dancing, play the piano; a couple are married and several mention their boy/girl friends. They babysit; ride horses, do pottery and travel.

They live amazing lives and enjoy those lives. It’s wonderful.

Holding the show in line like the glue in a montage is Michael B as the emcee while Monica G hustles as Stage Manager. Anne R., Deb W and Jeff H are contestants, bringing in their comic versions of other people; likewise, Justine S, Matthew D and Stephanie G are Backstage, Celine and Shania – too funny; Travis G and Allan B wrap up the contestant numbers with Elvis and a drummer: all those and more.

If you have never seen a C.P.O.S. production, treat yourself to this one; if you have, you know how amazing it is.

On tonight (Thursday), March 9 and tomorrow (Friday) March 10. For tickets, as usual, as the Opera House Box Office at 87 Broadway and the Information Centre on Bueno Vista; telephone 519-942-3423 and online www.theatreorangeville.ca

