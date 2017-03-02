Westside seniors capture District basketball championship

by Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys basketball team captured the District 4 championship with a win over the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals on their home court at Westside on Wednesday, February 22.

The Thunder were the favoured team going into Wednesday’s game after going undefeated for the season and earning a bye in the semi-final round of playoffs.

The Royals came to the championship as a second place team – with their only losses this season coming at the hands of the Westside squad.

The Royals took an early lead going ahead in the first quarter and leading 18-7.

Westside closed the gap slightly in the second quarter reducing the lead to 28-20 at the half.

It was the second half the made all the difference when the Thunder turned it up a notch and started sinking baskets while providing some stellar defence and keeping the Royals to the outside.

A successful three-pointer at the midway point in the quarter brought the Thunder within two points. They scored again to make it a 35-35 game and followed up with some solid offensive work that placed the Thunder ahead 46-35 to start the fourth quarter.

Both teams battled hard in the final quarter and with a renewed effort by the Royals, the Centre Dufferin squad managed to challenge and reduced the Westside lead to a single point late in the game.

Westside again went ahead on a shot from the outside the netted them three points and put them up by seven.

With 43 seconds left on the clock the Thunder were were leading 58-57.

A free-throw awarded to the Westside team gave them two points to end the game at 60-57 and the Thunder left the court with the 2017 District 4 championship.

“Matt (Sales – Royals coach) had them ready to play and we weren’t ready to play,” said Thunder coach Rob Marchildon of the first half when the Westside team found themselves trailing on the scoreboard. “It was a better second quarter for us, we played the second half well. It was a roller-coaster ride for sure. In spurts we played the game we can play. We carried the ball – when we weren’t taking care of the ball they took advantage of it. If we take care of the ball, pass, and read what’s happening around us, we’re fine.”

The fact that the Westside team could mount a successful comeback in the second half shows what a tenacious team they can be.The squad earned the right to continue on a the regional level and compete against other district championship teams at CWOSSA.

