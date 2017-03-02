ODSS Bears going to District championship

March 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary Bears boys hockey team will be going to the District 4 / 10 championship after winning their semi-final 3-2 over St. James.

The Bears are undefeated this season.

They won their quarter-final game knocking out the Bishop Macdonell Celtics from Guelph with a 7-0 shut-out on Feb. 23.

Bishop Macdonell was a surprise entry after they pulled off an underdog win over Westside Secondary School in the preliminary round.

The quarter-final saw the Bears take a 2-0 lead in the first period then blow the game wide open with six more goals in the second frame.

“We started having a good game and we came in at 10-0 for the season. We knew these guys weren’t the greatest but you can never underestimate team in the playoffs,” said Bears centre Ty Hooper. “Anyone can beat anyone at any time. Its good that we came out flying off the start.”

The Bears returned to the ice at Tony Rose arena on Monday, February 27, to take on the ST. James Lions.

The Lions won their quarter-final 4-3 over the team from J.F. Ross.

The semi saw the Lions take the lead with a first period goal that was matched when Bears forward Liam Smith got the tie goal.

Ty Hooper put the Bears ahead by one when he scored with five seconds remaining in the second period to make it a tight game with one left to go.

Hooper got his second of the game in the third period to give the Bears some insurance but a late St. James goal with 2:36 left on the clock made it a nail biter for the final two minutes and the Lions

put a sixth attacker on the ice in a bid to tie it up.

The Bears managed to keep the Lions to the outside and killed the rest of the game to leave with a 3-2 win and plan a trip to the championship.

“Coming off the last game – it was a terrible hockey game – it’s kind of tough to respond, but we had not a bad first period but the guys fought hard and bounced back,” said Bears coach Justin Davis. “I think that’s the difference with this team and previous years. We’ve had a lot of challenges but these guys always seem to battle back.”

The Bears will now go up against Centre Wellington District High School in the District 4 / 10 championship game.

Centre Wellington eliminated Erin District High School in their semi-final game.

They ended the regular season in second place with an 8-1-1 record.

That game was scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, at Tony Rose arena with results not available at press time.

Readers Comments (0)