A’s snap losing streak

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s ended a five game losing streak over the weekend when they hosted the Niagara River Lions and finished with a convincing come from behind win.

It got off to a slow start for the A’s when they fell behind 13-7 early in the first quarter, but they rallied to close the gap to end the first quarter tailing by two points at 27-25.

The A’s tied the game early in the second quarter but again fell behind, although close behind for most of the quarter then caught up at the end to tie it up at 50-50 at the half.

Both teams tried to establish a lead in the third quarter.

A’s’ Jameson Tipping scored eight straight – including five three-pointers for the game.

Stefan Nastic and Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson scored ten each of the quarter.

The A’s were leading 74-66 early in the quarter and it was an 81-76 game when the buzzer sounded.

Returning for the fourth quarter, the A’s started hitting from the outside scoring nine points on two three- pointers from Rick Bodiford and one from Tipping.

Early in the quarter the A’s hit their biggest lead of the game with 18 ahead of the River Lions.

The A’s kept up the pressure for the rest of the game and ended the afternoone with a 113-95 win.

Rick Bodiford was the A’s big scorer for the night with 18 points while Jameson Tipping hit 17 for the day.

The A’s will be back on home court at the Athlete Institute this Saturday, March 4, when they host the Windor Express. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

