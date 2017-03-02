Commentary

Why not make it a 4-day weekend

March 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Tom Claridge

WE’VE A SUGGESTION for David Tilson. This being the 150th birthday of Confederation, and Canada Day this year falling on a Saturday, why not sponsor a resolution or private member’s bill making the first four days of July a Canada-U.S. joint celebration?

For one thing, the idea might be welcomed even by The Donald, who claims to have good feelings for his northern neighbour (if only we’d boost our contributions to NATO) and likely doesn’t know much about our own ‘fake news’ media.

As matters stand, both Canadians and Americans will have the day off on Monday, July 3, since most of us don’t work Saturdays and Americans are in the habit of converting Tuesday holidays into long weekends.

However, designating July 1-4 as a special celebration period in Canada would likely bring us a lot of tourists and might even produce some publicity south of the border.

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Six teachers and 36 students recently returned from a "once in a lifetime" trip to Costa Rica. The group spent ten days in the South American nation volunteering and touring, with many of the students claiming the experience "changed their lives".

ODSS students reflect on “life changing” trip to Costa Rica

By Mike Pickford “It was definitely the trip of a lifetime.” Those were the words ringing around an Orangeville District Secondary School classroom on Tuesday ...

MPP Sylvia Jones condemns Liberals over cost of hydro

By Mike Pickford With hydro costs soaring to almost unmanageable levels for residents throughout Dufferin County in recent months, local MPP Sylvia Jones has called ...

St. Mark’s celebrating World Day of Prayer on March 3

By Marni Walsh St. Mark’s Anglican Church will hold a special World Day of Prayer service on Friday, March 3rd, at 11am. Women in more ...