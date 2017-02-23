Westside swimmers savoring stellar season

The Westside Secondary School Thunder swim team is having an outstanding year of competition.

There are two divisions in high school swim competition – open, meaning competitors belong to an organized swim club outside of school, and high school junior and senior levels.

At the District level, competition took place at the University of Guelph on Thursday, February 9, with 17 Westside athletes competing.

Over all the Westside team finished in fourth place out of 13 teams, with 435.5 points.

The team had eight first place finishes, five second place finishes, five third place finishes, and six fourth place finishes.

Westside’s Abby Sostar finished the event with the most points of any female competitor having won one relay and two individual events.

Abby finished first in the girls 100 meter open breaststroke and the girls 200 IM open.

The Westside girls relay team, Caitlin Sostar, Abby Sostar, Karsyn Fink, and Erin Horton, won the Open Medley Relay with a time of 2:06.01.

The Westside boys team, Tristan Curry, Scotty Berry, Brenden Wormington, and Cameron Maxwell, place third in the Boys Open Medley Relay with a time of 1:58.23.

With the District competition over, the Westside team sent 14 qualifying swimmers to the regional CWOSSA competition held a the Wilmot Recreation Facility in Baden, Ontario.

Three Westside relay teams and two individual competitors took part in the event.

The girls Medley Relay team of Sostar, Fink, Sostar, and Horton defended their title as CWOSSA champions with a a time of 2:05.78 – qualifying them for OFSAA.

Abby Sostar finished first in the Girls 200 Meter Open and the Girls 100 meter open breaststroke.

The next big event will be the Provincial competition – OFSAA – in Windsor, Ontario.

Eight Westside athletes qualified for OFSAA.

Both the Boys and Girls relay teams will be taking the trip and relay team members will also compete in individual events.

OFSAA competition will take place on March 6-7.

