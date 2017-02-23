Sports

Bears boys hockey squad capture top spot in District

February 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears host the Westside Secondary School Thunder at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, February 14. The Bears came out on top in this game with a 4-1 win. The high school teams will now head into playoffs to determine the District 4 / 10 champions.

By Brian Lockhart

The ODSS Bears boys hockey team have finished the regular season in first place in the District 4/10 standings.

The team moved into the top spot with a pair of wins on Tuesday, February 14, on home ice at Tony Rose arena.

The Bears played a morning game against Norwell District Secondary School and left the ice with another two points after taking a 5-0 win.

They returned for an afternoon game against Westside Secondary School and moved into first place with a 4-1 win to take over the top spot and move Centre Wellington District High School into second place in the standings.

The Bears had one more game on the schedule when they travelled to Shelburne to take on the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals on Wednesday, Feburary 15. The results of that game were not available at press time.

The regular season schedule got pretty tight this year after inclement weather forced the postponement and rescheduling of several games – hence the the two games being played on a single day.

The Bears will take on the low seed winner of the opening round of playoffs on home ice at Tony Rose arena on Thursday, February 23.

The game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

DOZENS OF LOCAL RESIDENTS gathered outside Orangeville District Secondary School on Tuesday (Feb. 21) to show their support for the local high school’s Teddy Bear Playschool program, which is set to be shut down at the end of the current school year following three decades of programming in the community.

Local resident leads battle to save Teddy Bear Playschool

By Mike Pickford As the clock continues to tick down on the popular Teddy Bear Playschool program at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS), one local ...

GEORGIAN COLLEGE’S Orangeville campus, located on Centennial Road, is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary in the community this year.

Georgian College to mark 10 years in permanent home

By Mike Pickford Georgian College will celebrate a major milestone in Orangeville this year, with the post-secondary institution on the cusp of marking its 10th ...

HospiceDufferin

Hospice Dufferin looking to grow its services throughout rural community

By Mike Pickford One of the most unique, yet necessary community service organizations in the region is looking to get its name out there in ...