Bears boys hockey squad capture top spot in District

February 23, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The ODSS Bears boys hockey team have finished the regular season in first place in the District 4/10 standings.

The team moved into the top spot with a pair of wins on Tuesday, February 14, on home ice at Tony Rose arena.

The Bears played a morning game against Norwell District Secondary School and left the ice with another two points after taking a 5-0 win.

They returned for an afternoon game against Westside Secondary School and moved into first place with a 4-1 win to take over the top spot and move Centre Wellington District High School into second place in the standings.

The Bears had one more game on the schedule when they travelled to Shelburne to take on the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals on Wednesday, Feburary 15. The results of that game were not available at press time.

The regular season schedule got pretty tight this year after inclement weather forced the postponement and rescheduling of several games – hence the the two games being played on a single day.

The Bears will take on the low seed winner of the opening round of playoffs on home ice at Tony Rose arena on Thursday, February 23.

The game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

