A’s take double loss on home court

February 23, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s took a pair of losses of the holiday long weekend.

On Sunday, February 19, they hosted the Halifax Hurricanes.

After taking an early lead the A’s fell behind when the Hurricanes moved ahead 32-24 to end the quarter.

The Halifax team extended the lead to 12 points halfway through the second quarter then finished the half leading 59-51.

Highlights include A’s’ Renaldo Dixon hitting 11 points for the quarter.

The A’s fought back in the fourth quarter cutting the lead to seven points and the game ended with a 108-107 win for Halifax.

Returning to the Athlete Institute the following (Mon., Feb. 20) day, the A’s hosted the Niagara River Kings with a 3:00 p.m. start.

At the end of the first quarter the A’s were ahead 33-30.

Rick Bodiford led the scoring for the A’s with nine points for the quarter.

In the second quarter the A’s had a slight edge in the scoring but couldn’t extend their lead beyond five points.

Orangeville was ahead by a single point leading 60-59 at the half.

At the end of a tight third quarter the A’s were ahead by two points leading 88-86.

The fourth quarter had the River Lions moving ahead on a six point lead. The A’s responded and managed to tie the game with five minutes remaining on the clock.

The remainder of the game was a back and forth battle.

The A’s had a one point lead with 4.5 seconds left on the clock when the Lions hit the hoop for two points just before the buzzer to take a 118-117 win.

The Orangeville A’s will be back on home court this coming weekend when they again host the River Kings on Sunday, February 26.

The tip off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

