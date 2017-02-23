Thunder hockey done for the season

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder boys hockey team were knocked out of the 2017 season after a 5-4 loss to the Bishop Macdonell Celtics during playoff action at the Alder Street arena on Tuesday, February 21.

At the end of the second period the Celtics were leading 3-2.

Neither team could score in the first half of the third period.

The Thunder found themselves behind the eight-ball when Bishop Macdonell scored twice in 37 seconds late in the game.

Westside had a frantic bid to get back in the game and put six attackers on the ice which proved successful and they scored with 2:16 remaining in the game.

They did it again with just over a minute left to make it a 5-4 game and as the clock ran down the Thunder stepped it up a notch in an effort to tie the game.

That final goal didn’t happen and the Westside team had to settle for the loss and bow out of the District hockey season.

The Thunder had a decent season with a 4-5-1 regular season record.

The squad was disappointed with the loss to the Celtics in the final game.

Bishop Macdonell came to the preliminary round with only one win behind them for the season so the Thunder felt confident of a win prior to Tuesday’s game.

The Celtic team have their work cut out for them now as they will be up against the first place Orangeville District Secondary School Bears in the quarter-final round of competition.

Other quarter-final games will pit Centre Dufferin District High School against Erin District High School.

Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute will be up against Centre Wellington District High School.

J.F. Ross go head to head with St. James.

Those games are all slated for Thursday, February 23.

