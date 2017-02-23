More sponsors are needed

By Tom Claridge

AT A TIME when the United States is closing its doors to non-Christian Syrian refugees, we Canadians are tempted to congratulate ourselves for taking in about 40,000 refugees since the fall of 2015.

However, the plight of Inaam Alabed, one of the 40,000-plus, demonstrates anew the need for us to welcome many more of those living in refugee camps.

As you’ll read elsewhere in this week’s paper, Ms. Alabed lost her husband and two sons in the Syrian civil war and now finds herself debilitated and depressed, with no family here but a niece and her family wanting to emigrate but in need of Canadian sponsors to make their wishes come true.

Although there’s always the possibility of government sponsorship, the best to be hoped for is that a sponsorship group will come forward, shed more light on Ms. Alabed’s plight and secure quick passage for the niece and her family.

