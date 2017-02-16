Orangeville A’s take loss in overtime

February 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville A’s got off to a good start in their Saturday (Feb. 11) night game against the Windsor Express scoring 31 points in the first quarter over 27 scored by the Express.

It was a fast paced second quarter as both teams worked hard to get the edge in the game.

The Express managed to close the gap and then go ahead to lead 60-57 at the half.

Returning to the court for the third quarter, Justin Moss kept up his hard work hitting 25 points for the end of the quarter with Stefan Nastic claiming seven points for the quarter.

The A’s kept pace tying the game a 83 in the last four minutes but the Express responded big time and managed to go ahead 99-89 by the end of the quarter.

The final minute of the game had the A’s back in the momentum with Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Alex Johson leading the Orangeville attack and when the buzzer sound the game was tied at 121.

Going into overtime, it was race to have the ball in the final few seconds.

Justin Moss hit the final Orangeville hoop for a 134-132 lead but the game was turned around when Windsor hit a three-pointer with 4.5 seconds left on the clock to take the game.

The final was 135-134.

The loss leaves the A’s in second place in the Central Division of the NBLC.

It was also Pink Night in the gym and the A’s donned distinctive pink uniforms in support of the Club’s partnership with the Canadian Cancer society to raise funds for breast cancer research.

The A’s will be back on their home court at the Athlete Institute this Sunday, February 19, to host the Halifax Hurricanes.

The tip off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)