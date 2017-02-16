Sports

Effort too late to save Flyers

February 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville Junior A Flyers forward Evan Stull brings the puck around to the front of the North York goal during the second period of Saturday (Feb. 11) night’s Junior A game at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville. The Flyers trailed 3-1 in the first period but rallied to close the gap. They had to settle for a 6-4 loss at the end of the night.

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers had a good effort late in Saturday’s game against the North York Rangers – the problem is it came a little too late.

At the end of the first period the Flyers were trailing 3-1 with the only Orangeville goal coming from Michael Mannara on a powerplay with 26 seconds left on the clock.

The Flyers were behind the 8-ball after two more North York goals in the second period left a four goal gap.

A penalty shot was assess in second period but was unsuccessful.

O-ville’s Vincent Bonaiuto scored on an unassisted short-handed effort late in the period to make it a 5-2 game with one frame of action left to play.

With a two goal deficit to overcome the Flyers got a little close when Hudson Lambert hit the back o f the net at the midway mark in the period.

With an extra Orangeville attacker on the ice, the Rangers scored number six when they managed to get a hold of the puck on scored an empty netter with a minute left to play.

Winston Cestnick finished off the night with a Flyers goal with 47 seconds left in the game but that was all they could do for the night and the O-ville team had to settle for the 6-4 loss.

The Flyers have four games left on the regular season schedule including three home games.

They will return to home ice at the Alder Street arena on Saturday, February 18, to host the Markham Royals.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

