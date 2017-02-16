Commentary

No basis for any hasty action

February 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

IN THE WAKE OF the report Orangeville Council now has on the possibility of having the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) police the town, the best advice we can offer is that there is no reason to act hastily on such an important issue.

Clearly, both conditions and morale within the Orangeville Police Service have greatly improved under the administration of Chief Wayne Kalinski and any final decision need not be taken until at least th next municipal election in 2018, at which point a well-informed electorate could be given an opportunity to show its preference.

It may well be that having the OPP police all of Dufferin would involve some cost savings, but it would mean at least some loss of local control and officers with a good knowledge of the community they are serving.

What might be working well in Wellington County and Collingwood won’t necessarily be suitable for Orangeville.

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Following years of speculation, Orangeville Town Council now knows exactly what it would cost to transition its policing services to OPP from OPS.

OPP report on policing costs submitted to council

It has taken several years, but Orangeville Council and the greater public now have an answer as to how much it would cost the municipality ...

Chantel Welsh pictured with her three-year-old Doberman Diesel, who was shot and killed back in January 2016.

Mono couple claims Dufferin OPP “botched” investigation into family dog’s 2016 death

A Mono couple is still looking for answers after their three-year-old dog Diesel was found dead more than a year ago on a neighbouring property. ...

More people than ever before are feeling the pinch in Dufferin County, with roughly 10 percent of residents living in poverty according to a recent county report.

Consultant finds widespread poverty in Dufferin County

Dufferin County council may find themselves with a bigger job on their hands than they initially thought when it comes to dealing with poverty after ...