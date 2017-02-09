Mono Nordic hosts annual Ladies Day

February 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

It was a cold day with a crispness in the air – a perfect day to keep warm through some physical exercise on the trails at Monora Park.

Around 120 women took part in the annual Mono Nordic Ski Club’s annual Ladies Day event held on Saturday, February 4.

From beginners to seasoned veterans, everyone was welcome to come out and take a trip through the tree-lined trails.

For those new to the sport, lessons were available before starting out.

“We have around 120 here today,” said event organizer Laurie Deans. “It is hosted by the club but anyone can come. Guests are welcome. You don’t have to be a member to come. People bring friends and this is how they are introduced to the club. We have a warm-up and optional ski lessons. We have many beginners. There’s all different levels of skiers here – both classic an skate style. It’s a way of introducing people to skiing. There’s all different levels of trails.”

The trails go over different terrain and skiers can choose both the length of trail to try as well as flat trails or ones with more hills.

“There are lots of turning points on the trails. They are well documented,” Ms. Deans explained. “We’ve been doing this event for a lot time. I’ve been here 15 years and it was started before then, and it’s sold out every year. It’s beautiful ski conditions out there today.”

After skiing the trails, participants made it back to the chalet for lunch and a creative presentation by Craft Happy, located on Broadway in Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)