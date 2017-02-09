Huge first period delivers the win

February 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers blasted onto the ice during Saturday (Feb. 4) night’s game against the Milton IceHawks scoring six first period goals that pretty much ended the Milton squad’s chances of getting back into the game.

Orangeville forward Nick Stuckless opened the scoring on a powerplay at 6:37 into the game.

Rocco Andreacchi scored 46 seconds later to make it a 2-0 O-ville game.

Three more Orangeville goals followed from Vincent Bonaiuto, Zack Lyons, and Brad Johnson, before the IceHawks managed to score with 28 seconds left in the first period.

Johnson got his second of the game early in the second period.

That was followed by another Flyers goal from Hudson Lambert.

Milton scored at the midway mark but with an 8-2 lead and one period left to go the Flyers just needed to shut them down for 20 minutes for the win.

The final period saw Andreacchi notch his second of the game.

Johnson got the hattrick with a late goal when he put one to the back of the Milton net with 32 seconds left in the game.

The final was a 10-3 win for the Flyers.

It’s coming down to the end of the regular season. The Flyers have six games left – three on the road and three at home.

The Flyers are in fourth place in the West Division of the OJHL.

Georgetwon is in first place with 82 points followed by Burlington with 67 points and Buffalo with 45 points.

Georgetown is also leading the League over all and is two points ahead of the Trenton Golden Hawks.

The Flyers will be back on home ice on Saturday, February 11, when they will host the North York Rangers at the Alder Street arena.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)