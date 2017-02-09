Sports

Orangeville mourns loss of ‘Mr. Hockey’

February 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville's very own 'Mr. Hockey' Ray Hunt passed away on Feb. 3 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Orangeville hockey community has lost a much respected and longtime associate of minor hockey.

Ray Hunt, known by many as ‘Mr. Hockey’, passed away at Stratford General Hospital on Friday, February 3.

Mr. Hunt was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease seven years ago and recently was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 72 years old.

His involvement with Orangeville Minor Hockey spanned more than 30 years during which time he held many executive positions with the association including CAO and also served as a past president of the Tri-County Hockey League.

He was recognized by Minor Hockey when they named the annual Christmas tournament the Ray Hunt Christmas Classic House League Tournament.

Mr. Hunt leaves behind his wife, Peggy, and children Tricia, Scott, and Tyler.

A funeral for Mr. Hunt was held in Stratford on Feburary 7.

A celebration of Mr. Hunt’s life will be held in Orangeville on Saturday, February 11, at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm.

Members of his family will be there to greet visitors and share memories.

