Orangeville Otters gaining momentum

February 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club hosted their second meet of the season on Saturday January 21, at the Alder Street Recreation Centre. T

The club is part of the Huronia Region of Swim Ontario.

Swim Teams from Base Borden, Bracebridge, Caledon, and Orillia attended.

The senior swimmers attended the first annual Scarborough Invitational Meet held at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Sunday January 22.

This world class facility has hosted prestigious meets like the 2015 Pan Am Games and the 2016 Olympic Trials.

As the team comes to the end of the short course (25m pool) season and heads into the long course (50m pool) season, head coach Rob Taylor is happy with the momentum of the team

“I was very pleased to watch the Otter swimmers competing in their first competition in Orangeville of 2017. The swimmers showed great technical improvement, having heavily utilized the new underwater camera system during the Christmas break swim camp. They also showed tremendous improvement in strength and speed as the camp focused on various new dryland activities” said Taylor.

The focus now is to send swimmers at their absolute best through the championship season.

The first of the championship meets will be the Regional Championship in Barrie. The club is sending 58 swimmers, the most in the history of the club, to compete February 3 – 5. F

Following that is the Ontario Festival, Ontario Provincial Championships, and Eastern Canadian Championships.

“I’m confident that our number of qualifiers will continue to increase for each of those meets as our swimmers rest and focus for those competitions. I am very much looking forward to seeing how far they have come since the beginning of the season,” said Taylor.

