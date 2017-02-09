Sports

Muskies wrap up the season

February 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies are done for another year after crashing in their best of three playoff series with the Elora Rocks.

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies are done for the season after taking a 4-3 overtime loss to the Elora Rocks in game three of their best of three playoff series.

The WOAA Senior playoff series got underway on Friday, February 3, on Elora home ice.

After a tough playoff game the Muskies came out on top with a 5-4 win in game one to take an early lead in the series.

The teams returned to the ice in Elora the following night for game two. The series was tied at two when the Rocks came out on top with a 5-2 win.

Elora capitalized on three second period powerplay goals that gave them the lead and the managed to hang on for the rest of the night for the win and force game three of the series to decide the winner.

The deciding game got underway at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Monday night in front of a packed house of fans hoping to cheer the Muskies on to a series victory.

The teams played to a scoreless first period in a fast paced game with several opportunities for both teams but no goals. At the end of the second period the Muskies were trailing 3-2. Shelburne goals came from Nick Hodgeson and Travis Knight.

Kris Dobinson got the tying goal in the third period on a short handed effort to make it a 3-3 game.

The Muskies had several opportunities in the final two minutes of the period but just couldn’t find the back of the Elora net and the game went into overtime.

The end came when the Rocks scored at 4:22 into the overtime period to take the win.

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH in Shelburne held a candlelight vigil on Feb. 5 in memory of the Canadian lives lost in the violence in Quebec last week when a Mosque was attacked by a shooter during evening prayers.

Hundreds attend Shelburne memorial vigil

Organizers of a Shelburne vigil, held in solidarity with the Muslim community in the wake of the Quebec City violence a week earlier, did not ...

Mayor Williams loses bid to return as Police Services Board chair

Orangeville now has a permanent chair of the Police Services Board (OPSB). Acting board chair Ken Krakar was elected as the lead via nomination by ...

Area private schools offering French to their students

Further to our look at French Language education in the public school system, here is some insight as to how the language is taught in ...