Muskies wrap up the season

February 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies are done for the season after taking a 4-3 overtime loss to the Elora Rocks in game three of their best of three playoff series.

The WOAA Senior playoff series got underway on Friday, February 3, on Elora home ice.

After a tough playoff game the Muskies came out on top with a 5-4 win in game one to take an early lead in the series.

The teams returned to the ice in Elora the following night for game two. The series was tied at two when the Rocks came out on top with a 5-2 win.

Elora capitalized on three second period powerplay goals that gave them the lead and the managed to hang on for the rest of the night for the win and force game three of the series to decide the winner.

The deciding game got underway at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Monday night in front of a packed house of fans hoping to cheer the Muskies on to a series victory.

The teams played to a scoreless first period in a fast paced game with several opportunities for both teams but no goals. At the end of the second period the Muskies were trailing 3-2. Shelburne goals came from Nick Hodgeson and Travis Knight.

Kris Dobinson got the tying goal in the third period on a short handed effort to make it a 3-3 game.

The Muskies had several opportunities in the final two minutes of the period but just couldn’t find the back of the Elora net and the game went into overtime.

The end came when the Rocks scored at 4:22 into the overtime period to take the win.

Readers Comments (0)