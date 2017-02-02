Embargoes and walls

February 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

Fidel Castro may not be with the Cuban people any more; but we need to know and understand that the spirit, which once influenced him, still is.

Because if we don’t, we will one day be challenged with the same or similar troubles and threats against our national securities in the U.S. and in Canada as we all faced 50 years ago.

Fidel Castro was a revolutionist Cuban leader in the late 1950s. He then gained the political power from the Cuban people, to become their political leader, and communist dictator of their country. Then Castro agreed with Russia to build Russian military bases on Cuban soil, with rocket launching pads strategically placed so they could have Russian long-range rockets placed there, loaded with nuclear warheads, pointed toward the U.S.

With those intentions toward the U.S., he was planning along with Russia to try and threaten or possibly assist Russia attack the U.S. and its people in 1961. But our God gave President Kennedy the wisdom to know what to do then, and the courage to also do it, at that time; that stopped the danger from the Russians and from Cuba.

An embargo was then placed on Cuba, and continued afterwards with all U.S. presidents from Kennedy to George W. Bush. But only last year, 2016, Barack Obama removed part of that embargo on Cuba, before his term in Office as president was to expire.

Because money affords ‘evil’ people more power against their enemies; that embargo was placed on Cuba, to prevent that country’s communist leader and his dictatorship from ever trying something dangerous against the U.S.A. again – with or without Russia.

While the embargo was in place, Americans could not vacation in Cuba. But many Canadians eventually did, while the embargo was still in place. They did so out of ignorance, and in a self-righteous defiant spirit, as many are today, by continuing to protest against Donald J. Trump being the new President of the United States.

When the news got out everywhere, three months ago in November, that Fidel Castro had died, there were many Canadians who honoured him as their hero by lowering the flag half-mast, here in Canada. Many of those flag-lowering fans were not even born, back in the 1960s. What a shame on those Canadians. And, they don’t realize it.

The U.S.A. is our neighbour, and number one ally. For a long time now, that country and its people had also helped keep our country, land and people safe and free from enemy invasions and rulership. And now, President Trump wants to defend their country from the threats of illegal immigration and its hidden dangers by building a wall along their southern borders with Mexico.

Walls are sometimes needed to defend a country.

Gordon C. Snell

Readers Comments (0)