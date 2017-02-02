Orangeville A’s take home court win over KW Titans

After going on a three game losing streak the Orangeville A’s returned to the Athlete Institute on Sunday (Jan.29) afternoon looking to get back on the plus side when they hosted the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

Stefan Nastic and Alex Johnson made their A’s debut in the game.

The first quarter started out well for the A’s including three hoops from the three-point range.

The A’s continued to extend the lead building up moment as the quarter went on and ended with a 32-19 Orangeville lead at the buzzer.

The second quarter saw the teams exchange baskets with the A’s staying ahead with the 13 point lead.

They managed to extend the lead to 20 points by the end of the half.

The fans were treated to a big half finish when Alex Johnson took the the shot from mid-court and hit the basket after the buzzer sounded with the ball in the air.

Returning after the break the third quarter turned out to be another good one for the A’s when they got their biggest lead of the game, going ahead 72-43.

Kitchener-Waterloo brought it up a notch in an effort to get back into the game and they managed to reduce that lead to 20 points by the end of the quarter.

Carrying the momentum into the fourth quarter the Titans continued to chip away at the the lead and managed to get in a few free throws as well.

They managed to reduce the lead to nine points with a 101-92 score and then closed in to make if a five point game with seconds remaining.

The A’s managed to hold on to the lead and left the court with a 107-101 win.

The win gives the A’s a 5-6 record for the season and fourth place in the over-all standings in the NBLC.

The A’s will return to their home court at the Athlete Institute this Sunday, February 5, to host the Niagara River Lions.

The tip off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

