Local Skier to represent Canada in European B Tour

February 2, 2017

Local cross country skier Alexander Maycock has been selected to ski for Canada on the European B Tour.

Based on his recent results at the U.S. Nationals held in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the 17 year-old Orangeville resident will be racing in Campra, Switzerland and St. Ulrich, Austria in late February and early March.

The grade 12, Orangeville District Secondary School student has come a long way from growing up on the trails of Mono Nordic to skiing all over Canada, the United States and now Europe.

“Competing against all the best athletes in North America was a thrill but going up against the Europeans is going to be amazing,” said Maycock. “I hope to gain some valuable experience racing against some of the best up and coming skiers in the world. There is so much to learn. It will be interesting having to adjust to different time zones, skiing at different altitudes, living out of a suitcase and still trying to perform at my best. I can’t wait to get there.”

