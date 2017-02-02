Stayner claims Junior C League championship

February 2, 2017

The Stayner Siskins have clinched the North Division championship of the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

The Siskins ended the regular season with a win over the Huntsville Otters on Sunday, January 29, to end the season with 78 points – three points ahead of the second place Alliston Hornets.

Although they were in second place for most of the year the Siskins were steady taking only three losses and closed the gap on Alliston who was in the lead.

They finally caught up and with the Hornets taking a couple of losses the Siskins moved into first and kept winning.

The Siskins are also leading the League over all in points and at this point it looks like they will also claim the PJHL title as all the Conferences are down to the last couple of games.

The Alliston Hornets finished in second place with a 36-5-1 record and 71 points.

Going into the Conference playoffs, the Siskins will meet up with the Caledon Golden Hawks in the first round.

The Golden Hawks may have finished in last place but they can’t be counted out to cause some trouble as they are a gritty team that doesn’t let up.

The Alliston Hornets will meet the Schomberg Cougars in the first round. The Cougars had a seventh place finish this season.

In third place, the Penetang Kings will meet up with the Orillia Terriers.

Middle of the pack squads, Midland Flyers and Huntsville Otters will be matched up in their quarter-final series.

