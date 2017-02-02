Third period rally saves Hornets

The Alliston Junior C Hornets turned it up a notch, maybe a couple of notches, in the third period of Friday (Jan. 27) night’s game against the Orillia Terriers to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the game 7-5.

At the end of the first the game was tied at one after the Terriers scored on a short-handed goal that was matched by Alliston’s Devon Gillham just over a minute later on a powerplay opportunity.

The Terriers went ahead at 18 seconds in the second period.

Gillham got his second of the game 15 seconds later when he scored after taking the feed from John Gage – his second assist of the night.

The period ended with the Terriers leading 5-3 after they scored two mid-frame goals and another with under a minute left in the period.

Alliston’s Mackenzie Flewelling scored on a power play at the 17:45 mark in the period.

Returning for the third period, the Hornets let loose with an outstanding comeback to tie the game and then go ahead.

Carson Gandy scored at the 12:27 mark followed by another Alliston goal two and a-half minutes later to make it a tie game.

Alliston forward Will Ferguson got the go-ahead goal with 4:28 left on the clock to place the Hornets in the lead.

A final empty netter from Drake Board capped the game with a 7-5 Alliston win.

With regular season games now complete the League will go into the first round of the playoffs.

The Hornets will meet the Orillia Terriers in the first round.

The first place Stayner Siskins will be up against the Caledon Golden Hawks in their first round of playoffs.

