Staynor extends lead atop PJHL Northern Conference

January 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Stayner Siskins now have a five point lead over the second place Alliston Hornets in the North Conference of the PJHL.

Alliston has been leading all season – up until a couple of weeks ago when the Siskins caught up then moved ahead to the top spot.

After squeezing out a 3-2 win over the Caledon Golden Hawks on Friday (Jan 20) the Alliston team travelled to Stayner for a big showdown between the top two teams in the conference.

It was a surprise when the Siskins managed to stop the Hornets from scoring and left the ice with a 4-0 win.

The victory places the Siskins solidly in first place with 72 points and pretty much assures them the League championship. Unless the Siskins manage to lose their last three regular seasons games, which is highly doubtful, they will clinch the title.

Alliston has 67 points with three games left on the regular season schedule.

The Midland Flyers are far behind with 34 points followed by the Penetang Kings if fourth place with 34 points, and the Huntsville Otters in fifth spot with 32 points.

As it stands, the Siskins will meet up with the Caledon Golden Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Hawks have had a dismal season with a current 10-28-2 record.

The Alliston team will face either the Schomberg Cougars or the Orillia Terriers in the first round.

