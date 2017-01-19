Sports

Westside juniors deliver hoops for back to back wins

January 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Westside Secondary School Thunder senior forward, Ben Van Zant is flanked by Center Dufferin District Royals defenders, Henry McGowan and Shadame Hamilton during Thursday’s (Jan.12) District 4 Senior game in the gym at Westside. The Thunder came out on top 69-59 in this game. The Thunder senior team is undefeated after six games.

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior boys basketball team pulled off a win over the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals in a game that saw the teams battling for the lead through the entire four quarters of the Thursday, January 12 game in the gym at Westside.

The game was so close that at the half the Thunder was holding on to a one point lead to start the second half with a 30-29 advantage.

Going into the fourth quarter the teams were locked in a 36-36 tie and a final push to get ahead had both teams make hard down-court drives to gain the upper hand as the clock started running out.

The Thunder were ahead by one point with one minute remaining.

After a time out to work on some strategy, the teams returned for the final minute.

A foul was called on the Centre Dufferin team and the Thunder ended the match with a successful free throw to take the game with a 44-42 win.

The Thunder followed with another win on Monday, January 16, when they hosted Erin District High School in the gym at Westside.

It was another close one with the Thunder coming out on top with a well played  31-29 win.

The Thunder are now in third place in the District 4 standings with a 4-2 record and eight points for the season so far.

Centre Dufferin District High School leads the District with 12 points and a 6-1 record.

They are followed by Wellington Heights Secondary School in second place with a 5-1 record and ten points.

The Thunder junior team will be back on their home court on Monday, February 6, to take on Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

