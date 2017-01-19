Muskies win in Elora

The Shelburne Senior Muskies split the weekend with a win on the road in Elora and a home ice loss to the Milverton Four Wheel Drives.

On Friday (Jan. 13) night the Muskies travelled to Elora to take on the Rocks.

The Muskies were ahead 5-1 after two periods of play.

The Rocks mounted a comeback on the third period but the Shelburne squad managed to stay ahead with a 6-4 lead with just under eight minutes left to play in the game.

A final Muskies goal gave the Shelburne team a 7-4 win.

The win improved the Muskies record to 7-10-1 for the season and are now 6-3-1 in their last ten games.

Santino DeFlorio lead the team with two goals while Chris Greer, Nolan Tone, Nick Hodgson, Jake Nicholson, Steve Cowan added helpers.

Kris Dobinson added a pair of assists while Nick Glassford, Dylan Davison, Luke Richardson, Travis Knight, Ed Gaffney, Greer, Nicholson, Hodgson, Cowen,added single assists..

Jesse Boddam picked up the win in goal while Chris Pomeroy backed him up.

The Muskies took five minors while the Rocks added four minors plus two misconducts and one game misconducts to the game sheet.

The team returned to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, January 14, to host the Milverton Four Wheel Drives.

The Muskies currently lead the Drives by one point in the standings and the last time these teams hooked up the Muskies took a 6-3 win in Milverton.

The game went into overtime with Milverton scoring at 52 seconds into the OT period to take the game.

The Muskies were ahead 3-1 in first period but ran into trouble in the second frame .

The game was tied at four late in the period but the Drives moved ahead on a single.

The Muskies had balanced scoring with five goals from five shooters. Nick Hodgson, Trevor VanAlstine, Nick Glassford, Kris Dobinson and Santino DeFlorio.

Jesse Boddam took the loss in goal as he stopped 34 of the 40 shots that came his way while the Muskies also put 40 the other way. Each team picked up 5 minors in the night.

The final was a 6-5 overtime win for Milverton.

The Muskies will return to home ice on Saturday, January 21, for their last regular season game when the Lucknow Lancers come to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

