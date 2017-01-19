NAFTA and Keystone XL pipelines

Donald J. Trump shows that he is serious about what needs to be changed, and done in his country, in order to bring America back to being great again.

Donald does not weaken in his political debates, and he stays on top of the event.

He shows his strength as a negotiator and in his determination to do what he believes needs to be changed in government and in his country, for his country, and for the American working-class people. He talked about NAFTA and how it was a very bad deal for the U.S.A. And he is completely correct about NAFTA. It was, and still is, the worst deal that the Americans ever ‘swallowed’ from anyone, outside their borders, namely a Canadian.

The free trade dream was really a scam; meant to destroy the economies of both our countries in North America, Canada and U.S.A. And that, it surely did. It also destroyed everything else that was linked to our previous financial independencies.

The 30 years’ evidence of NAFTA speaks for itself. In the early 1980s, before NAFTA was born, the ‘political’ concept of Free Trade was being used as a federal election issue in Canada. And Brian Mulroney was campaigning to be the next Prime Minister. He was pushing to start NAFTA with the U.S.A. That was his main election campaign strategy.

His opponent at that time, John Turner, the prime minister, tried to warn Canadians that NAFTA (seen as free trading with the U.S.) was really very dangerous for our manufacturing working-class Canadians and our national economy.

NAFTA was a ‘pipe-dream’ that Mulroney was presenting to our two countries, to attract more votes for himself to win the election. Now, history shows that those ‘dangerous’ reasons eventually did happen. But, because it was such a subtle change over many (30) years, most people did not notice it happening – until now.

In the public ‘news media’, there was no talk about going any further than our own two countries; such as expanding free trade to Mexico, and then eventually across the whole globe. In reality, our countries did not need it, in any measure, nor in any ways. Both our countries, Canada and the U.S., were actually doing just fine financially at that time.

But the spirit of greed was used at the political helm, and blinded the eyes of Canadian voters in the national election. And so ‘greed’ got its way. The election results clearly showed that “the love of money is the root of all evil”.

I personally voted against NAFTA at that time. But the majority of voting Canadians would not heed to all those verbal warnings and warning signs.

Greed is a major human weakness, which is almost impossible to satisfy. Brian Mulroney capitalized on that weakness among Canadians and so, won the election.

As soon as Brian Mulroney was voted into power as Canada’s Prime Minister in 1984, he persuaded (pushed) the U.S.A. into going with NAFTA.

The rest is history for both our countries. Since that time, we have been able to watch, and can now also see how the rest of the world joined in, one after the other; and how that so-called ‘free-trading’ move has affected all of them. I watched it all happen, day by day, ever since the birth of NAFTA.

NAFTA started to financially destroy Canada, and then it financially destroyed the U.S.A. I believe that all the wars and destruction going on in the world today are a direct result of NAFTA, because of the extra funds that became available to those enemy countries, financially enabling them to wage all those new wars they could not afford before NAFTA existed.

Now, our political and national relationships are facing more danger, and are being threatened even more of being fractured and destroyed with the Canadian Government now trying to save its skin from bankruptcy and trying to get the U.S.A. involved again.

Canadian politicians in Ottawa are now trying to stall the inevitable ‘bankruptcy’ a little longer, by selling what they are still claiming ownership and rights to, which is all that dirty Alberta Tar Sands oil.

They are trying to get the U.S.A. to commit to buying that dirty, low-grade oil by agreeing to install a multi-multi billions of dollars, underground Keystone XL Pipeline from the tar-sands oil fields in Canada, under our Canadian border lines, and into the U.S.A.

If it was ever built and used, that pipeline would then somehow rupture, causing massive environmental destruction on the U.S. side of the border, which the American people will not be able to fix, repair, correct or overcome. That will then cause anger and national irreparable divisions between our people and our two countries.

Even some of our own provincial premiers have been wise enough, and are rejecting that pipeline being built here, in their own provinces, because of the catastrophic environmental dangers it offers and has shown by its own proof.

Let us hope and pray to our God, Who put all that oil in the ground, that on January 20, 2017, the new President of the U.S.A., Donald J. Trump, will also be wise enough to continue refusing and rejecting any kind of Canadian pipelines from Canada into the U.S.

On January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump will finally be inaugurated as the new President of the United States of America.

But, up until that time, there will still be those, including outgoing President Barack Obama, who will still be trying and doing everything they still can to stop that Day of Inauguration from happening. Watch and see.

“There are none so blind as those who don’t want to see.’

Gordon C. Snell

