Lets see some sharing

January 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

WEDNESDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT that the Ontario government is finally raising its fee charged water bottlers who consume millions of litres of groundwater is welcome news, so far as it goes.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of the proposed charge of $503.71 per million litres of groundwater taken – up from the piddling $3.71 now collected – will be shared with municipalities like Amaranth Township, which currently sees no compensation at all for loss of a precious, relatively finite resource.

All Amaranth currently gets is some tax revenue based on periodic valuations of the Fern Brook property by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC).

Our suspicion is that MPAC appraisers will see the property as worth a lot less today than was the case when it housed a bottling operation that’s currently taking place down in Halton Hills.

