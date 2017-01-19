2016 Year in Review: September

Welcome to the third and final installment of the Orangeville Citizen’s 2016 Year in Review. Following on from last week’s issue, where we took a trip down memory lane to review the biggest and best headlines from the summer of 2016, we’ll be reminiscing over the final few months of the year that was.

With plenty of sports, news and community events packed into the months of September, October, November and December, there’s something for everyone included in part three of the Citizen’s Year in Review.

September 1, 2016

• In a surprising first, the Orangeville Police Service was nominated for the Business of the Year Award in the 2016 Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Dufferin Board of Trade.

“This has never happened in the history of the Orangeville Police Service, that we have been recognized for such a prestigious honour,” said Chief Wayne Kalinski.

Since Chief Kalinski came on board to lead the OPS, both public opinion and the way the service performs has improved significantly, as demonstrated by the nomination.

• The Orangeville Jr. A Northmen came within a whisker of being named national lacrosse champions at the 2016 Junior Minto Cup, held in Langley, British Columbia.

The local team went down to the Coquitlam Jr. Adanacs 6-5 in overtime in the championship game.

September 8, 2016

• Co-founders of Hogeys Social Club Gerry Hogenhout and Richard Menard announced The Black Wolf Smokehouse, located on Broadway, would serve as the association’s new home following the closure of their regular site back in the summer.

• For someone who’s been involved in competitive canoeing for a relatively short time, Marc Godbout has made some big waves in the sport of freestyle canoeing.

Godbout, who grew up in the area and attended Centre Dufferin District High School, recently made the Canadian Freestyle Canoe/Kayak team, with a third place finish in his first competition.

• Thousands of locals flocked to the Orangeville Agricultural Society grounds over the Labour Day weekend to enjoy the 162nd Orangeville Fall Fair.

September 22, 2016

• The Orangeville Mall hosted a grand opening for its newest resident on Sept. 16, as arts and crafts megastore Michaels flung open its doors to the public for the very first time.

September 29, 2016

• When Orangeville’s Outdoor Wood Burning Review Committee reported its findings to Town Council on Sept. 26, most of its recommendations won support.

After a clause-by-clause review by council, it was decided that residents living on properties with multiple dwellings – such as an apartment complex or townhouse building – would be prohibited from having outdoor fires, while it was also decided that fires will only be permitted within the Town of Orangeville between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The goal of the committee was to create a new way of dealing with open air fires in Orangeville, specifically how to ensure that those who have difficulty with smoke can live in harmony with people who enjoy outdoor fires.

