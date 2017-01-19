2016 Year in Review: October

January 19, 2017 · 0 Comments

October 6, 2016

• A Facebook posting that some Orangeville councillors saw as a threat to their safety led to an unusual police presence at a recent town council session.

Coun. Gail Campbell was escorted into Town Hall by Police Chief Wayne Kalinski, who attended the meeting with some of his officers. Coun. Sylvia Bradley saw herself as potentially being “lynched” following the communications made via the Orangeville and Area Q&A Facebook page.

October 13, 2016

• Comedies dominate Theatre Orangeville’s new season, with five hilarious performances scheduled over the coming months.

Kicking off the season in October was ‘Ghost Island Light’, which ran from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3. Next up, running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, was the Christmas classic ‘Miracle on 34th Street’, while Dan Needles’ hearty tale ‘Wingfield’s Progress’ will run from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19. ‘The Gentleman Clothier’ is penciled in for 14 performances from March 23 to April 9, while Michele Riml’s ‘Sexy Laundry’ will close out the season with another 14 performances from April 27 to May 14.

• Orangeville boxer Aurey Cox now has a 5-0 professional record after winning a unanimous decision over Mexico’s David Martinez at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga on Sept. 24.

The super-welterweight is undefeated after beginning his pro career in Feb. 2014.

October 20, 2016

• The Orangeville Citizen welcomed a new face into the fold this week, as Mike Pickford started his new position as News Editor.

October 27, 2016

• In an unprecedented move, the Town of Orangeville wrapped up its 2017 operating budget discussions in just one meeting, initially approving a 4.6 percent tax hike in the municipality’s portion of resident’s property tax. The increase would see Orangeville homeowners pay an additional $126.44, on average, in 2017.

The budget itself calls for a 2.3 percent increase in spending, with the municipality’s operating costs coming in at $29,660,685 in 2017.

• Staff and students from Orangeville District Secondary School celebrated an “incredibly special” occasion on Oct. 21 as the institution reopened its greenhouse following a lengthy 18-month restoration project.

Readers Comments (0)