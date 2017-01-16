Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

January 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Police Service continues to investigate a motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Centennial Road and Riddell Road, in Orangeville Monday afternoon.

On Monday, January 9, 2017 at approximately 12:00pm, a passenger vehicle collided with a transport truck at the intersection of Centennial Road and Riddell Road.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 67-year-old Orangeville man, died as a result of his injuries.

Police are asking to speak with any witnesses who have not already been contacted.

If you witnessed this incident please contact the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522.

Readers Comments (0)