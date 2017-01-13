Sports

Orangeville A’s win home game over Lightning

Orangeville A’s point guard, Anthony Harris, drives past a London Lightning player during the first quarter of Wednesday (Jan. 4) night’s NBL game at the Athlete Institute. The A’s came out on top leaving the court with a 121-113 win over the visitors.

After taking their first loss of the season in Windsor, the Orangeville A’s returned to their home court at the Athlete Institute on Wednesday, January 4, to face the London Lightning.

It was a tight battle in the first quarter with both teams taking a lead and the scored tied back and forth for much of the quarter.

The A’s started the second quarter with a 31-28 lead.

The A’s ran into a little trouble with fouls in the second quarter and gave up a few points.

By the half, the Orangeville squad was leading 60-55.

The A’s picked up a lot of momentum in the third quarter and managed to go ahead by 16 points at the midway mark.

Although London fought back reducing the score to 89-86 at the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw a full court battle as the Lightning tried to get back in the game.

Orangeville’s Rahlir Jefferson four-point play late in the game gave the A’s the edge they needed and they left with a 121-113 win over the Lightning.

The A’s didn’t do as well during their road trip to Halifax on Sunday, January 8.

The Orangeville team came up short in that game taking a 108-82 loss to the home town Hurricanes.

After the weekend the A’s are in first place in the Central division of the NBLC with aa 3-2 record.

The A’s will return to their home court at the Athlete Institute on Sunday, January 15, to host the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.

Brian Lockhart

Sports Editor at The Orangeville Citizen
Brian Lockhart is the Sports Editor at the Orangeville Citizen and also photographer and columnist. He has extensive experience as a writer and photographer for many publications and is also a professional videographer.
