Big second period carries Flyers to victory over Mississauga

The Orangeville Junor A Flyers turned it up a notch in the second period of Friday’s (Jan. 6) game against the Mississauga Chargers for a period shut-out that gave them the win.

The game was a stalemate for much of the first period until Mississauga scored at 13:45 into the game to start things off.

Returning for the second frame the Flyers unleashed a barrage that resulted in four unanswered goals and a 4-1 lead going into the final period.

Flyers’ goals came from Zack Lyons, Michael Mannara and a pair from Colin Rigney including a power-play effort at 37 seconds into the period to make it a tie game.

Rigney got a hattrick with 47 left on the clock in the third when the chargers pulled their goalie and put six attackers on the ice.

Mississauga scored a single in the third at 2:36 into the period.

The end was a 5-2 win for the Flyers.

It was win number 14 for the Oraneville team who now have a 14-22-1 record including one overtime loss – good for 30 points.

That leaves them in fourth place in the West Division of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Georgetown is leading the Division with 63 points.

They are followed by Burlington with 51 points and Buffalo in the the number three spot with 37 points so far for the season.

Overall, the Trenton Golden Hawks of the East Division are leading the leauge with 67 points. The Geortown Raiders are in second place with 63.

The Flyers were in Milton on Wednesday night (Jan. 13) with results not available at press time.

The squad will be in Oakville on Friday, January 13, to take on the Blades.

They will return to home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, January 14, to host the Burlington Cougars.

The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

