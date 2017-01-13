Sports

Shelburne Muskies split weekend series

January 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies had a .500 weekend, taking a loss on home ice but leaving with a win during a road game.

On Friday, January 6, the squad hosted the Mapleton-Minto 8s’ as the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Shelburne team took a lead in the first period on goals from rookies Jake Nicholson and Ty McCallum.

The 81’s responded with a goal with just over a minute remaining in the first period on a powerplay.

In the second frame the Muskies continued to work hard combined with some great goaltending by Eddie Davey and a goal from Nick Glassford on an assist from Santino Deflorio gave the homtown team a 3-1 lead going into the final 20 mintues.

The Mapleton squad closed the gap late in the period to make it a 3-2 game.

They followed up with the tying goal 36 seconds later.

The game was over when when 81’s Kurt Aitchison sent a pass across the front of the Muskies net that went off a player’s skate and went across the goal line.

With six attackers on the ice, the Muskies gave up a final empty netter to to give Mapleton-Minto a 5-3 win.

The Muskies had a better ending the following night when they travelled to Lucknow to take on the Lancers.

The Muskies came up short in the goalie position as their regular backup was out of town and starter Eddie Davey was injured in Friday night’s game.

Jess Boddam from Guelph signed on for the night and ended up getting a shut-out or his effort turning away 44 Lancers shots for the night.

Muskies forward Ryan Halbych opened the scoring in the first period on an assist from Ryan Elo.

Santino Deflorio increased the lead to 2-0 on a powerplay with just over six minutes left on the clock.

The second period had the Muskies ahead by three on a goal from Ty McCallum.

At the end of the night the Muskies left with a 3-0 win.

There were only seven penalties in the entire game with the Muskies taking three minors.

The win gives the Muskies a 6-10-1 record for the season with three games remaining on the regular schedule.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, January 14, to host the Milverton 4 Wheel Drives.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Share Button
Follow Us

Brian Lockhart

Sports Editor at The Orangeville Citizen
Brian Lockhart is the Sports Editor at the Orangeville Citizen and also photographer and columnist. He has extensive experience as a writer and photographer for many publications and is also a professional videographer.
Follow Us

Latest posts by Brian Lockhart (see all)


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Number of lab-confirmed flu cases on the rise in Dufferin area

The number of influenza cases in Ontario rose significantly over the holiday season starting with a significant jump during the week of December 11th. Confirmed ...

MPP FOR DUFFERIN-CALEDON Sylvia Jones will serve as the local PC candidate in the 2018 provincial election.

MPP Sylvia Jones nominated for 2018 provincial election

The next Provincial election is not until 2018, but Dufferin-Caledon Progressive Conservatives have their candidate ready to go. Incumbent MPP Sylvia Jones was acclaimed on Jan. ...

Indigenous awareness group formed in Orangeville

There is a story of a little hummingbird who lived in the forest. One day the huge woodland was suddenly engulfed by a raging wildfire. ...