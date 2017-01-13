Shelburne Muskies split weekend series

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies had a .500 weekend, taking a loss on home ice but leaving with a win during a road game.

On Friday, January 6, the squad hosted the Mapleton-Minto 8s’ as the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Shelburne team took a lead in the first period on goals from rookies Jake Nicholson and Ty McCallum.

The 81’s responded with a goal with just over a minute remaining in the first period on a powerplay.

In the second frame the Muskies continued to work hard combined with some great goaltending by Eddie Davey and a goal from Nick Glassford on an assist from Santino Deflorio gave the homtown team a 3-1 lead going into the final 20 mintues.

The Mapleton squad closed the gap late in the period to make it a 3-2 game.

They followed up with the tying goal 36 seconds later.

The game was over when when 81’s Kurt Aitchison sent a pass across the front of the Muskies net that went off a player’s skate and went across the goal line.

With six attackers on the ice, the Muskies gave up a final empty netter to to give Mapleton-Minto a 5-3 win.

The Muskies had a better ending the following night when they travelled to Lucknow to take on the Lancers.

The Muskies came up short in the goalie position as their regular backup was out of town and starter Eddie Davey was injured in Friday night’s game.

Jess Boddam from Guelph signed on for the night and ended up getting a shut-out or his effort turning away 44 Lancers shots for the night.

Muskies forward Ryan Halbych opened the scoring in the first period on an assist from Ryan Elo.

Santino Deflorio increased the lead to 2-0 on a powerplay with just over six minutes left on the clock.

The second period had the Muskies ahead by three on a goal from Ty McCallum.

At the end of the night the Muskies left with a 3-0 win.

There were only seven penalties in the entire game with the Muskies taking three minors.

The win gives the Muskies a 6-10-1 record for the season with three games remaining on the regular schedule.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, January 14, to host the Milverton 4 Wheel Drives.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

