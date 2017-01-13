Stayner moves into first place in PJHL standings

There were no happy faces in the Alliston Hornets line-up when they left the ice after Friday night’s game against the Stayner Siskins.

The Siskins had taken over first place from the Hornets with two wins during the week and when Alliston and Stayner met on Friday night it was a battle to see which of the two top teams in the Conference would come out on top.

At the end of the first period the Hornets were leading 3-1 on two goals from Ryan McReynolds and a single from Devon Gillham.

Gillham got his second of the night on a short-handed effort early in the second period to give the Hornets a 4-1 lead.

The Siskins closed the gap with a goal at 5:47 then made it a 4-3 game scoring with 28 seconds left in the period.

After moving ahead on a goal from Brandon Washer early in the third period the Hornets ran into trouble.

Siskins’ forward, Ben Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the night. That was followed by another Stayner goal that gave the Siskins the lead with four minutes remaining.

Alliston’s Drake Board notched a short-handed goal with barely over two minutes left to make it a 6-6 game with the clock running out.

The night ended with Hughes scored his fifth goal of the night with 45 seconds left on the clock to give the Siskins the 7-6 win.

It was huge night for Stayner forward Ben Hughes who scored five of the seven Siskins goals.

Hughes is now the top points earner in the Conference with 39 goals and 49 assists for the year for a total of 88 points .

He has also moved into the top spot in the PJHL as points eaner.

The win moved the Stayner team into first place with 60 points – five ahead of the Hornets, who have been in first place all season.

“The first period was good but then we let them play their game in the second and they came back,” said Hornets forward Devon Gillham. “I think we figured out the penalty kill and that worked out. Now we just focus on our game and make sure we know how we want to play. We’ll worry about them when we have to face them in the playoffs.”

The Midland Flyers are currently in third place in the Conference with 32 points.

Penetang is in the number four spot with a 15-18-2 record and 32 points.

Huntsville is in fifth place with 28 points, followed by Schomberg with 27 points, and Orillia with 26 points.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are in the basement with 18 points.

The Siskins will be back on home ice tonight (Thur., Jan 12) to host the Midland Flyers.

The Hornets will be back on ice this Friday, January 13, to host the Penetang Kings.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

