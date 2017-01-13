Logic not governments’ strong point

January 13, 2017

Your correspondent Gordon Snell recommended that Ontario and Canada declare bankruptcy in last week’s Orangeville Citizen. Former Premier Bob Rae, who received that recommendation from his union advisor, knew this is impossible: all Ontario government assets (including Queen’s Park buildings and provincial roads) would be seized and sold off first.

But a similar activity is being conducted by the Wynne government, trying to cover up many Liberal party mistakes like ORNGE, the $1.2 billion eHealth fiasco and the so-called “cap & trade” plan that pays $2 billion a year in tax money to California and Quebec. My managed forest just “rose” in MPAC value by 90.2%, heat and fuel will cost considerably more and road tolls will proliferate.

Each man, woman and child in Ontario will soon owe about $40,000 as costs rise along with interest rates. That figure does not include the federal debt, which increased by $30 billion in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first 12 months of office, after he had been left a balanced budget.

It would be simple to eliminate unnecessary expenses like the “green energy” program, many of the 1.2 million (and growing) Ontario civil servants who pass but don’t enforce laws and the proposed road tolls, and instead build free roads using the already massive fuel taxes imposed. But logic was never a strong point with Liberal governments.

My hope for 2018 is that Toronto voters become aware of the danger. Otherwise, our only hope to avoid penury is to emigrate.

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa resident

