Istanbul terror attacks a mindless act

January 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It seemed that with the ceasefire in Syria, coupled with the reconciliation efforts of the United States and Japan, that the world was moving towards international stability and peace. This is why it is extremely unfortunate that we start our New Year with the news of this heartbreaking attack on an Istanbul nightclub that took the lives of 35 innocent civilians.

I fail to understand the logic and reasoning for these extremists. How does resorting to violence, and unleashing an onslaught of terror on innocent civilians lead to any solutions? As a global community, we cannot respond to these attacks with further hatred. This will only further the agenda of those brutes. We need to respond with love, compassion and peaceful dialogue. My heartfelt prayers go out to the victims, their families and anyone affected by this tragedy.

Khizar Karim

Alliston resident

