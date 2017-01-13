An inquest should be held

FOR THE FIRST TIME since it was opened more than 10 years as an integral part of Orangeville’s south bypass, Riddell Road has had a fatality, and in our submission it should trigger an immediate inquest.

Of course, that won’t happen, because Ontario no longer has inquests of the type once called, which were held within a couple of days (usually the next day) and were designed to establish two things: the cause of death, and what might be done to prevent similar deaths.

That’s just what happened 125 years ago this month, after Mrs. Robert Keys was killed at the CPR crossing on West Broadway. The jury called for removal of trees that made it difficult for eastbound carriages to see approaching trains.

An inquest into the truck-car crash at Riddell and Centennial might well lead to recommendations for restricting left turns at both Centennial and Alder by providing a left-turn-only signal phase of the type now found on Highway 9 at Mono Mills.

