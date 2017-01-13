Commentary

An inquest should be held

January 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

FOR THE FIRST TIME since it was opened more than 10 years as an integral part of Orangeville’s south bypass, Riddell Road has had a fatality, and in our submission it should trigger an immediate inquest.

Of course, that won’t happen, because Ontario no longer has inquests of the type once called, which were held within a couple of days (usually the next day) and were designed to establish two things: the cause of death, and what might be done to prevent similar deaths.

That’s just what happened 125 years ago this month, after Mrs. Robert Keys was killed at the CPR crossing on West Broadway. The jury called for removal of trees that made it difficult for eastbound carriages to see approaching trains.

An inquest into the truck-car crash at Riddell and Centennial might well lead to recommendations for restricting left turns at both Centennial and Alder by providing a left-turn-only signal phase of the type now found on Highway 9 at Mono Mills.

Share Button
Follow Us

Tom Claridge

Editor at The Orangeville Citizen
Tom Claridge is the Editor at the Orangeville Citizen, and a veteran journalist of several Toronto newspapers. He contributes weekly editorial columns, and currently provides coverage of Mono and County Councils.
Follow Us

Latest posts by Tom Claridge (see all)


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Number of lab-confirmed flu cases on the rise in Dufferin area

The number of influenza cases in Ontario rose significantly over the holiday season starting with a significant jump during the week of December 11th. Confirmed ...

MPP FOR DUFFERIN-CALEDON Sylvia Jones will serve as the local PC candidate in the 2018 provincial election.

MPP Sylvia Jones nominated for 2018 provincial election

The next Provincial election is not until 2018, but Dufferin-Caledon Progressive Conservatives have their candidate ready to go. Incumbent MPP Sylvia Jones was acclaimed on Jan. ...

Indigenous awareness group formed in Orangeville

There is a story of a little hummingbird who lived in the forest. One day the huge woodland was suddenly engulfed by a raging wildfire. ...