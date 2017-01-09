Police News

OPS investigating “serious” collision at Centennial Rd and Riddell Rd

January 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Police are investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Centennial Road and Riddell Road.

On Monday, January 9, 2017 at approximately 12:00pm, a transport truck collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Centennial Road and Riddell Road in Orangeville.

Police are currently investigating the collision and traffic has been re-routed on Centennial Road, Riddell Road and Spencer Avenue.

Please avoid the area.

