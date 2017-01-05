2016 Year in Review: February

February 4, 2016

• The Feb. 1 Orangeville Town Council meeting was supposed to see the passing of a bylaw that would make the taxi committee an official committee of council, but after a large amount of heated discussion, some shouting and accusations of bias, the motion was removed.

The committee was formed after concerns from some residents and business owners in town were brought to council about the current bylaw being outdated, allowing for what they said was a monopoly of the taxi business by Call-A-Cab/Orangeville Taxi.

Susie Faria of Call-A-Cab/Orangeville Taxi spoke during public question period, accusing council of choosing a biased committee before dismissing residents; complaints on Facebook that the current bylaw allows for a monopoly as untrue.

• Local long-time fire chief Andy MacIntosh announced he would be retiring at the end of November following a 29-year career with the Orangeville Fire Department.

• Several local hockey moms got have gotten together to help the fair North community of Pikangikum First Nations. It’s an isolated community in North Western Ontario with no road access and can only be reached by air travel.

Local Orangeville resident Kathleen Hill became aware of the need for hockey equipment in the town through her daughter Mary Hill, who is a teacher on the reserve.

The group managed to gather more than 30 bags of equipment, including everything from hockey sticks, pucks, regular player and goalie pads and over 100 pairs of skates.

February 11, 2016

• The Town of Orangeville’s latest budget session leaves prospective tax increase for 2016 at nearly three percent, or $84.37 for an average home assessed at $344,907.

• Liz Ruegg, President and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) announced her retirement via a press release on Feb. 8 following a 40-year career of assisting patients and serving the community. According to the announcement, she will retire in the fall of 2016.

During her time as President and CEO of the local hospital Ms. Ruegg assisted in the building of innovative and strategic partnerships across the region, which has led to the enhancement of cancer care, dialysis, mental health and other specialty services that were in need of upgrades at the hospital.

• Well-known local personality Bernadette Hardaker became the new general manager of Theatre Orangeville in early February. She replaces Marilyn Logan, who has resigned following ten years of service.

• Local athlete Michael Bonak was selected to represent Team Ontario in the International Bowl, held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on February 5.

A former Robert F. Hall Secondary school student, Bobak played for the Brampton Bulldogs and the Guelph Jr. Gryphons as a kicker/punter and linebacker during his local minor football career and is now a starting kicker/punter at The Kiski School in Pennsylvania.

Team Ontario, despite playing a solid game, lost their only match 49-7 to the U17 Team USA.

February 18, 2016

• While food programs have been a regular part of many schools in the states and other countries, the concept is still fairly new to some school systems in Canada. Breakfast Clubs have been around for years, but now the programs have been expanded to include lunch, snacks and to feed kids for a variety of reasons.

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph-Wellington has been working with local schools in Dufferin to implement Food & Friends, which helps fund breakfast, lunch and snack programs in schools.

Montgomery Village Public School acted as the program launch school in Dufferin County last year for their Live Free Celebration fundraiser to help raise awareness and educate parents and the community on the ins and outs of their program. The program operates with the goal of encouraging children to eat well, which in turn positively effects their ability to learn in a safe, welcoming environment.

A total of 23 programs operated throughout the region in the 2014/2015 school year. Through these programs, 2875 children and youth were served throughout the region. Westside Secondary School is one of several schools to be included in the program for 2015/2016.

• Mono Council has followed Dufferin County Council and some other municipal councils in adopting a written Code of Conduct for its members. Drafted by Planning Director Mark Early, the Code was prepared for council in anticipation of the appointment of an Integrity Commissioner by the County.

February 25, 2016

• A Syrian family of three, including a 17-year-old daughter, arrived at Pearson Airport Wednesday to start a new life in Dufferin County. The family came from Ankara, Turkey via Jordan and Shannon, Ireland.

The new Canadians are one of two families arriving under the sponsorship of First Line for Syria, a Mono-based group that has been raising funds since last summer to help bring the family out of Turkey, where they fled from war-torn Syria.

Housing for the family has been arranged in Shelburne, while it is not yet known when the second family being sponsored by First Line for Syria will arrive in Canada, with organization representative Wally Barr saying a home in Orangeville has been arranged.

• Longtime Mono resident Robert Shirley is among a small group of Ontarians who will receive Lieutenant Governor’s Ontario Heritage Awards at a special ceremony at Queen’s Park on Feb. 26.

Now living north of Shelburne, Mr. Shirley is best known locally as a former member of Mono Council and Friends of Island Lake, who spearheaded the construction of the perimeter trail system at Island Lake Conservation Area.

• It was the comeback game of the season when the Westside Secondary School Thunder battled back from a 29-15 deficit at the half to win the district 4 high school basketball championship over the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals on Feb. 22.

