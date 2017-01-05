New resource for area residents

2016 saw DC Moves, a local association fostering service agency integration in Dufferin County reach a new mile stone with the internet launch of “My Dufferin.” The newly reconstructed website, which went on-line in early December, is a user friendly humane services directory for Dufferin residents. Shirley Boxem says the new site “is more modern” and “includes search functionality and other new features.”

Ms. Boxem says My Dufferin, available at www.mydufferin.ca, will be “a great resource for the residents of Dufferin County and a helpful tool for DC Moves members.”

DC Moves was established as a sub-initiative of Headwater Communities in Action (HCIA) to investigate collaborative service integration strategies to improve service to residents seeking help within the County.

“The Forums that were hosted in 2016 successfully coalesced a community of non-profit and human service agencies in Dufferin,” says Ms. Boxem. “The DC Moves community has spoken, shared and listened, and in 2017 will be moving forward in addressing the identified priorities of: community well-being, poverty reduction and resource sharing.”

Service agencies are working collaboratively through the DC MOVES initiative and “have started to cement the direction and focus of the collective,” says Shirley Boxem. “We are well on our way to creating a “Made in Dufferin” mindset surrounding the way we deliver services and supports to our community members.”

DC Moves will be hosting its first community forum of 2017 on January 23rd. The forum will focus on further addressing DC Moves three “priority pillars:” Community Well-Being; Poverty Reduction; and Resource Sharing and by coordinating effective, cooperative responses to the issues.

Shirley Boxem is the Project Lead for Headwater Communities in Action (HCIA) the community based social prosperity organization of which DC Moves is a sub-initiative. HCIA, founded in 2004, “fosters leadership and action in support of a long-term vision of community well-being for the Headwaters Region” by keeping citizens informed and engaged with issues affecting the well-being of DC residents.

Ms. Boxem says, “Based on the achievements already made throughout this current year, the DC MOVES Leadership Table anticipates that this momentum will continue into 2017 and beyond.”

The first 2017 forum, facilitated by the County of Dufferin and Headwaters Communities in Action will be held Monday, January 23rd. from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Dufferin Child and Family Services, 655 Riddell Road, Orangeville. For more details visit: www.headwaterscommunities.org.

