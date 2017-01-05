My favourite things about Orangeville

I won the lottery in December. Not the traditional lottery where people excitedly enrich themselves after drawing the winning ticket. Not at all. Instead the Orangeville Citizen has given me the opportunity to have my own opinion column. I asked the Citizen’s intrepid editor Mike Pickford what the parameters are for the 26 editorials I will write in 2017, “At the end of the day, this is your column space… By and large you’re going to be the one to direct what path it takes/what topics you cover and write about.” How exciting is this?!

My plan is to call the column “Orangeville Observations”. I will share my feelings and opinions on anything and anyone that lives, moves, shakes or rattles within the area. For the record, I am greatly concerned about the political climate in our area. I worry about our leadership, infrastructure, taxes, relationships with neighbouring municipalities, affordable housing, and our social services. I will dive deep and bluntly into these issues over the next few months. My hope is not to offend or even win friendships of those who will potentially share my views. In all sincerity, it does not matter to me if you agree with my opinions or not. My ultimate purpose is to compel everyone to start talking with each other about the issues in a fact based fashion.

I do love our wonderful town and the County in which it redies. Given that this issue of the Citizen is a “year in review”, I thought I would share (in no particular order) some of my favorite things from within the community.

• Pia’s on Broadway is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy a “homemade” meal. Its homey surroundings and eclectic feel seem to make the food taste even better. If you go, I suggest the Peameal sandwich with their very unique fries.

• I don’t drink beer often, but when I do I prefer Hockley Valley Classic. The Orangeville craft brewery continues to innovate, but I prefer one of their original offerings.

• The Curling Club’s annual Pondspiel is coming again soon. Not a curler? You really should go and watch! A few years back I played in a bit of a blizzard, it was wonderful! Bundle up, it is chilly out there.

• The Mochaberry Coffee and Company Limited. I shared a “fair trade” black coffee with Gail Campbell here recently. Great atmosphere and food. If you like old buidings, check out the ceilings in this fantastic place. Also a great place for a quick and satisfying lunch with friends.

• Bob’s Bridges. The Island Lake Trail in Mono is a jewel. The water may be a bit low currently, but the bridges and nature are simply overwhelming. Go for a walk or a run.

• I am fortunate enough to be on the board of the Mono Nordic Ski Club. Ross Martin and his team work hard to provide an amazing cross country experience. The trails are a joy. Sometimes you feel like you are in your own private oasis.

• Former Mayor Drew Brown was certainly successful at leaving a legacy. The downtown medians remain a great source of debate. Ask anyone what they think of them, and you will end up in a spirited conversation. Personally, I think they look fantastic – especially this time of year when they are decorated with lights.

• The Optimist Club truly does a wonderful job with Christmas in the Park. (I am proud to be a member) The Christmas display this year was certainly well received. Did you see those ice sculptures?! Not to mention the many evenings of entertainment, and hot chocolate served up by the scouts.

• Miracle on 34th Street at the Orangeville Theatre was a joy this year! David Nairn, Bernadette Hardaker and team simply outdid themselves this year. The next play is a “Wingfield”. Don’t miss it!

• Headwaters Hospital. We are so fortunate to have a local facility. When we moved here in 2002, we could not find a family doctor. Thankfully, we now have one!

• Zina Street. Those of you who are fortunate enough to live there should unabashedly gloat about it. Beautiful homes, lovely trees, and a clear pride of ownership.

Anytime a “list” is compiled, the content can indeed be polarizing. People are annoyed that things are left off and will want to have their own submissions. My daughter Morgan thinks I should mention Soulyve, while my wife Laurie is passionate about the Bluebird having special mention. I am sure Larry Kurtz will want the Orangeville Blues and Jazz festival included, while Rotary club’s Charles McCabe would tell all that the Orangeville Rib Fest is a must not miss event. It goes to show you just how much our town and surrounding area has to offer. For those who like new year’s resolutions, perhaps trying something new in the area will be on your list. Happy 2017 Orangeville!

