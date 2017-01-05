Troupe-Adore opens Norm Foster’s ‘Storm Warning’

In recent years, Orangeville Theatre audiences have become familiar with many of Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s engaging stage shows. January 14th, his play Storm Warning, produced by Troupe-Adore, opens in Shelburne, giving area fans another local opportunity to enjoy his work.

Storm Warning is described as “the story of emotionally damaged World War II Veteran Jack Forrester and a brassy amphetamine-popping music writer named Emma Currie. The play which is set in 1953, tells the story of two hearts that come together one September weekend. Two hearts which will beat differently from that weekend on.”

This is the first full length stage production by the Dufferin County artists’ group Troupe-Adore. Troupe Adore leader and now first time director, Sohayla Smith has worked as a singer-songwriter for over 20 years, taught music and worked as a video editor and commercial voice over actor, as well as a visual artist. “My new-found passion for theatre developed into an interest in directing and producing.”

Both Sohayla Smith and lead actor Josh Oatman experienced Norm Foster’s work when they took part in the Tipling Stage Company’s 2016 successful production of Foster’s The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauley Fishing Derby. “I really enjoyed the character development and Foster’s dry humour,” says Sohayla Smith.

“The simplicity of a two person cast” suited the Troupe says the director, “as well as different story content than most of the plays you see – it’s weighty, and relevant.” She says, “It’s a very relatable scenario for some, particularly to military families, or anyone suffering from drug addition, depression, PTSD, or lovelessness.”

Storm Warning leading lady Danielle Marie is an actress and singer well known to Shelburne audiences for her many roles in LP Stage Productions at Grace Tipling Hall. A graduate from the acting program at Guelph University, Danielle has a passion for the stage.

When portraying the character of Emma in Storm Warning, Danielle says, “I really have to step out of my comfort zone and find this part of me that can be loud and speak my mind.” She says, “Even though Emma has many flaws, she has this big heart and light to her as she comes into Jack’s life and tries to shine a bit of her light onto his dark situation.”

Josh Oatman, who has been entertaining for twenty years, became involved in theatre in the last few years performing in several productions in Shelburne for both the Tipling Stage Company and LP Stage Productions. He says “people will be able to empathize” with Norm Foster’s character Jack who is “dealing with the psychological effects of WWII and being isolated from his family.”

“This play will tug at your heart – it will move you,” says Sohayla Smith. “But in classic Norm Foster drama-comedy style, there are plenty of moments for comic relief that offset the emotional weight of the character development throughout.”

Storm Warning will play at the Shelburne Curling Club, 110 O’Flynn Street, Jan 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd, 2017.The Curling Club is a very intimate space with each performance ticketed for only about 50 audience members. Tickets in advance are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com . Saturday evening shows start at 7pm and Sunday Matinees at 2pm and will offer a cash bar and concession stand snacks. All proceeds to go towards Troupe-Adore’s arts and culture endeavours www.troupe-adore.com. S

