3-1 win in Saturday game for Jr A Flyers

It took a while before the scoreboard was lit up in Saturday (Dec. 17) night’s Junior A game at the Alder Street area in Orangeville, but when the final buzzer sounded the Orangeville Flyers left the ice with a 3-1 win over the Oakville Blades.

The Flyers returned to home ice after being smacked down in a game in Burlington the previous night and taking a 12-5 loss to the Burlington Cougars.

Despite the loss the Flyers seemed to have some renewed energy for Saturday night’s game when they hosted Oakville.

Oakville arrived in Orangeville as the top team in the South Division of the OJHL with a 21-11 record and 44 points.

After playing a scoreless first period the teams returned for the second and it was over 12 minutes before Oakville scored the opening goal.

It was a blisteringly fast paced period with few whistles and end to end action.

Orangville forward, Rocco Andreacchi, tied the game with the first Flyers goal with 51 seconds remaining in the period.

Returning of the final period, Conor Smart got the go-ahead O-ville goal at the 5:12 mark in the frame setting up the remaining minutes of the period as a mad scramble as the Blades tried to find the back of the net to tie the game.

Flyers forward Colin Rigney stopped any chance of an Oakville comeback when he did a wrap around the empty Blades net to score when the Oakville had six attackers on the ice to end the game 3-1.

“It’s a big bounce back game for us, especially coming from yesterday and taking a big loss to Burlington,” said Flyers goalie Nathan Torchia who stopped 37 shots for the night. “It took a lot of character to get back into this game and obviously with a good team we knew it was going to be a challenge. We took that as a good thing. We wanted to get pushed. We knew we could play with these guys, we beat them earlier in the year and from start to finish I think we played a solid game.”

When the second period got underway both teams had taken it up a notch and battling hard and fast to get the edge on the other squad.

“We get a pace going so it gives us a lot of momentum. We took that as an opportunity to take the lead. We were down 1-0 but that didn’t stop us. We kept going and kept pushing forward and eventually we go the lead and won it. The team played great today. There was a lot of perimeter shots so it made my job a lot easier. There was a couple of saves I had to make that were pretty tough but that’s just the game and that’s going to happen,” Torchia said.

It was win number 11 for the Flyer who now have an 11-20-1 record including one overtime loss, and 24 points for the season.

They are in fourth place in the West Division of the OJHL.

Georgetown continues to lead the Division with 57 points, followed by Burlington and Buffalo.

The Flyers will have one more home game for the year on Saturday, December 31, when they will host the Buffalo Jr. Sabres at the Alder Street arena for a pre-New Years eve game starting at 1:30 p.m.

