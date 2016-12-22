OMHA announce new executive director

December 21, 2016

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has announced that Ian Taylor (Oakville, ON) has been named the new Executive Director of the organization effective immediately.

Taylor will oversee 228 local minor hockey associations and members from across the OMHA while managing the day-to-day office operations.

He will be responsible for the administration and management of all aspects of the OMHA operations and will ensure the organization’s financial, administrative and long-term success.

Taylor will work with OMHA President Rob Ring and the Board of Directors to deliver a best in class hockey experience, including development programs, events and marketing, membership services, operations and communications.

Taylor moves from his previous position as Director of Development Programs with the OMHA where he spent the previous 14 years overseeing the OMHA’s coach, referee and trainer certification programs along with the Long Term Player Development plan and Program of Excellence.

Taylor has over twenty-five years of instructional and coaching experience.

He holds NCCP High Performance I Coaching Certification and has sat on the Hockey Canada Athlete Development Council, National Coach Mentorship Program Advisory Committee, as well as attended the Hockey Canada/Finnish Ice Hockey Academy Leadership Exchange Program.

“It’s a great honour to take on this new role with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association,” said Taylor. “ I am really looking forward to working with our Board and member associations to provide ongoing opportunities for our players, grow our game and be a leader in community sport.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am thrilled with the appointment of Ian Taylor as Executive Director,” said OMHA President Rob Ring. “Ian is an individual with a tremendous passion for growing the game and is committed to providing the best experience for all of our players. In working with him in his previous role I know he understands and has demonstrated the value of teamwork and leadership. We are confident in his skill set in working with our local minor hockey associations, participants, staff, volunteers and sponsors in facing the challenges ahead for our organization.”

Taylor will be taking over the position from Richard Ropchan, who announced his retirement effective December 31 after serving as Executive Director for the past 15 years.

