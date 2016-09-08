Mayor asked to abandon NEC appeal

A copy of the following letter to Mono Mayor Laura Ryan was submitted for publication:

Dear Mayor Ryan

I believe I have tried very hard to reach an acceptable compromise with yourself, Council and Plannner/CAO Mark Early. I believe my Aug.22nd, Email entitled: “Singer Chronology of His attempts to Address and Resolve the Town of Mono’s Concerns” to your Town Solicitor, J. Wilker underscores my sincere desire to resolve the Town’s concerns. I share mutual interests with the Town. I have no desire to put my pond water at risk or waste my money or the Town’s on needless litigation.

I propose the following with the goal of reaching an amicable solution:

1) The Town of Mono will withdraw its NEHO Appeal of the NEC Development Permit referenced in the title line above prior to Sept.8th, 2016.

2) The Town will clearly itemize the requirements it expects of me for a “Special Event Permit” and these requirements will be reasonably obtainable in a 60 day time period prior to our competitive gathering and not incur a combined, total cost of more than $250.

3) The Town will accept that our hours of operation will coincide with its existing noise by-law. Namely. 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM except on Sundays, when it is 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

4) Should the NEHO agree to allow our requested deletion of Condition #12 in NEC development permit, D/L/2014/2015/308, then the Town of Mono will also accept deletion of Condition #12 going forward as long as there are no demonstrable negative environmental consequences as a result of the water ski competitions.

If the above terms 1) through 4) are acceptable to the Town of Mono then I commit to or have already completed the following:

1) I will host a maximum of only two, rather than four yearly water ski competitions. ( a 50% reduction)

2) The two not for profit annual water ski competitions will take place only between June 15th and Sept. 15th as opposed to May 1st to Oct. 31st. (a 50% reduction of 3 months)

3) A Town Councilor, of Council’s choosing, is welcome to attend our competitions.

4) I have already fulfilled the Town’s request of a $2000. acoustic study which found that my water ski boat meets Mono’s noise by-law.

5) I have tested adjacent wells to demonstrate that there are no detectable levels of gasoline in neighbours’ wells and I commissioned a hydrogeology report from a hydrogeologist which concludes that my requested boating activity poses minimal risk.

No one is more committed to maintaining and enhancing the environmental integrity of our land than our family. The Town and I share a common goal of promoting healthy, responsible, environmentally sustainable recreation in our community.

The activity I am requesting facilitates our mutual objective.

I look forward to your reply.

Sincerely,

Cliff Singer for 2222699 Ontario Inc.

