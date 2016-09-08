Terry’s legacy lives on

LATER THIS MONTH, hundreds of Orangeville-area residents will hopefully opt to get out and participate in an event that honours one of our most famous young athletes, Terry Fox.

The date is Sunday, September 18, and the place to be the Island Lake Trail, which organizers recommend be reached by starting at the commuter parking lot on Buena Vista Drive and walking north to the Island Lake Conservation Area.

Local participants in the 36th annual Terry Fox Run will choose between five- and 10-kilometre runs.

As every Canadian should know, the run is a fundraiser in aid of research into cancer, the disease that ended Terry’s life.

To date, over $700 million has been raised in support of Terry’s cause.

The Terry Fox Foundation continues to be a leading national investor in cancer research, directing $26.6 million to its cancer research programs in 2015/16.

Please mark the date on your calendar.

