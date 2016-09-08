Hogeys Social Club selects new home, Broadway’s Black Wolf Smokehouse

Although the lockout of Hogeys Sports Bar caused uncertainty for their community service group, Hogeys Social Club, co-founders Gerry Hogenhout and Richard Menard encouraged residents, members, and the community that the end of the restaurant would not signify the end of the group.

During the last few months, the co-founders asked for patience while the club searched for a new home. Any place selected would have to not only be able to serve as the club’s home base, but would need to be equipped to handle the many charitable functions the Social Club hosts throughout the year, particularly their annual Chili Cook-Off.

“It’s been incredible to see how many people are willing to open their doors to us and let us operate out of their facility,” Mr. Menard told the Citizen in an interview earlier this summer. “We really just need to find the place that is the best fit for us to partner with moving forward. But we want people to know and understand, Hogeys Social Club is not dead.”

True to their promise, Mr. Hogenhout and Mr. Menard met with members of the local media Tuesday evening to announce the club’s new home, The Black Wolf Smokehouse at 139 Broadway.

“We are proud to announce that The Black Wolf Smokehouse will be our new home,” said Mr. Menard. “After a couple months of talks, we decided that it was the best fit for the Social Club.”

Mr. Hogenhout added that there were a lot of different factors that needed to be considered in order to find the most suitable location.

“Its downtown location made sense to have our events, as being in an area that wasn’t always accessible, we probably lost out on many attendee’s that wanted to come support our events,” said Mr. Hogenhout. “It’s another milestone that our social club can be very proud of.”

The Social Club will be moving forward with their annual events, including their Christmas Dinner, Chili Cook-Off, and their annual Golf Tournament.

Following the announcement, Mr. Menard and Mr. Hogenhout joined Police Chief Wayne Kalinski, Tammy Schneider of Snap’d, Peter Rak of The Black Wolf Smokehouse, and Bill Boshart of Country 105, to pose with the Chili Cook Off banner in celebration of the club’s new home.

“We will still look at other events in the future,” said Mr. Menard. “We would like to thank everyone who came out to support us and hope we grow bigger and stronger in helping our community.”

