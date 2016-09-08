Terry Fox Run will be held Sunday, Sept. 18

September 8, 2016 · 0 Comments

Hundreds of Orangeville-area residents are among the hundreds of thousands of people across Canada who are expected to participate in the Annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday, September 18, a fundraising event taking place in over 800 communities nation-wide that continue to embody the indomitable spirit of Terry Fox.

Terry’s Marathon of Hope in 1980 heralded a new age in fundraising. Terry was an innovator, raising funds for a disease that was still referred to in whispers while attempting to ran across Canada, an athletic feat few able-bodied athletes would even consider.

He ran with his artificial leg exposed, he talked about his experience with cancer; he gave hope to those suffering from the disease. Terry’s grassroots approach was a direct reflection of who he was – and Canadians embraced him with an intensity rarely seen before.

There is no doubt that Terry’s example of courage and perseverance lives on today in Terry Foxers of all ages. “Terry Fox Runs wouldn’t happen each year in cities and towns across Ontario without our residents’ commitment to continue Terry’s dream to find a cure for cancer,” says local organizer Julie Koch.

The Terry Fox Runs are non-competitive, all inclusive, family oriented activity where participants can run, walk, blade or bike.

On Sunday, September 18th, hundreds of thousands of Terry Fox supporters, family and friends, will participate in their favourite Canadian tradition to ensure that cancer research continues to make a difference. As Terry himself might have said, one dollar from every Canadian; that’s it.

The Terry Fox Foundation is an international organization whose mission is to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Runs, School Runs and other fundraising initiatives. To date, over $700 million has been raised worldwide in Terry Fox’s name to fund the most promising and innovative research in Canada.

Locally, the Terry Fox Run will take place on the Island Lake trails. Participants are asked to park in the commuter lot at Highway 10 and Buena Vista Drive and walk up Hurontario Street to the Island Lake Conservation Area. They will have a choice of running five or 10 kilometres, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and one start only. The park will be open for runners from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

